Former WWE writer reveals who was originally supposed to run over Stone Cold Steve Austin

A lot of names were thrown around as to who the culprit was that ran over Stone Cold Steve Austin in the parking lot at Survivor Series 1999.

At WWE Survivor Series 1999, Steve Austin was hit by a car in the parking lot that wrote him off television for several months in order to heal from a legitimate injury.

Former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz recently sat down with Ariel Helwani to discuss his new book, "There's Just One Problem...: True Tales from the Former, One-Time, 7th Most Powerful Person in WWE."

During the interview, the Steve Austin angle was brought up, and Gewirtz revealed that former WWE Superstar Tazz was at one point penciled in to be the man who ran down The Texas Rattlesnake.

"The amount of people who were gonna freakin run over Stone Cold Steve Austin at some point, you could fill a jury with them and have alternates," Brian Gewirtz said. "There were a lot of people and it kept switching. It was kind of like a hot potato. I remember at one point Vince looked at me and was like, 'Tazz.' At one point, it was gonna be Tazz. Okay, great. Let's make it Tazz."

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani



We covered a ton, including:



* his new book

* working with the McMahons

* Vince McMahon’s departure

* inside stories from back in the day

* relationship with



Enjoy! Real pleasure to speak with former WWE head writer @bfg728 this week.We covered a ton, including:* his new book* working with the McMahons* Vince McMahon’s departure* inside stories from back in the day* relationship with @TheRock Enjoy! youtu.be/3pF0vbobFBM Real pleasure to speak with former WWE head writer @bfg728 this week. We covered a ton, including: * his new book* working with the McMahons* Vince McMahon’s departure * inside stories from back in the day * relationship with @TheRock Enjoy! youtu.be/3pF0vbobFBM https://t.co/ZnNocTLXrb

Vince McMahon ended up settling on Rikishi as the man who ran over Stone Cold Steve Austin

As we all know, Tazz was never revealed as the man who ran down Stone Cold Steve Austin, as it turned out to be WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi instead.

"Then for whatever reason, the next week, it's someone different," Brian Gewirtz continued. "I wouldn't call that necessarily a success. Rikishi is a Hall of Fame performer, but he's likable and a natural babyface, and people want to like him. Sometimes you just don't know until you try. Then ultimately, it was Rikishi, but Triple H was behind it all along, and it went back to the natural order of things." [H/T: WrestlingNews.co]

What do you make of Brian Gewirtz's comments? Do you believe Rikishi was the right choice to be the man that ran over Steve Austin? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

We asked Bret Hart what he thought of Vince McMahon retiring right here

LIVE POLL Q. Who would you have preferred run over Stone Cold Steve Austin? Rikishi Tazz 0 votes so far

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi