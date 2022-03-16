Brian Gewirtz comments on the importance of bringing out the authenticity of Dwayne Johnson's life through "Young Rock"

Current Senior Vice President of Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia's "Seven Bucks Productions" Brian Gewirtz has shed light on how important it was for him to portray the authenticity of Dwayne Johnson's story through "Young Rock."

Gewirtz, who joined Seven Bucks Productions in 2015, previously worked for Vince McMahon's World Wrestling Entertainment. Soon enough, the 28-year-old went on to become the youngest and longest-tenured Head Writer in the promotion's history.

In an exclusive interview with TV Insider, Brian explained that he has always aimed to change the way pro-wrestling has been portrayed on network television.

"It has always been one of our main goals to change the way in which pro wrestling has been portrayed on network television," said Gewirtz. "With our show, a network comedy, we really wanted to take a scalpel to it and show that these are real people with real lives. For Dwayne, it’s two families he pays tribute to. There is his actual family and then part of this wrestling lineage from locker rooms over multiple generations. Then with me being with WWE for a decade-and-a-half, it was very important we got it right while still getting the comedy out of everything because we wanted to be funny as well. This season is special even from a wrestling perspective because it’s so prominent from all three timelines we visit." [H/T TV Insider]

Dwayne Johnson's Young Rock Season 2 premiered on March 15, 2022

After a successful season 1, the second season of Young Rock premiered on March 15, 2022.

"Young Rock" is an American television sitcom that revolves around the life of the iconic Dwayne Johnson, popularly known as "The Rock" in WWE. The first season of the show premiered on February 16, 2021.

In season one, Johnson's three early-life periods - as a 10-year-old in Hawaii, a high school student in Pennsylvania and a football player at the University of Miami - have been nicely brought to life.

