"I'm a former, current WWE Champion" - Brian Kendrick on his forgotten world title win from 14 years ago (Exclusive)

'The Brian Kendrick' appeared on the latest episode Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted and recalled being the unofficial interim WWE Champion for a few minutes nearly 14 years back.

Kendrick was part of a unique Championship Scramble at Unforgiven 2008, with Triple H entering the show as the reigning WWE Champion.

The match had no eliminations as the wrestler with the final pinfall or submission at the end of the prescribed time limit would be adjudged as the champion.

While Triple H successfully retained his title, Brian Kendrick was briefly the "current champion" during the match as he pinned Jeff Hardy after hitting his Sliced Bread finisher.

Sadly, the record books sadly don't list Brian Kendrick as a WWE Champion, but the former superstar has fond memories of the moment, as he revealed below on Sportskeeda Wrestling's weekly Q&A show:

"As far as that interim champion, what I consider it is I'm a former, current WWE Champion. I was the longest current champion [laughs]," stated Brian Kendrick. "It's really nothing, but it's neat!" [From 3:13 to 3:31]

It was a cool way to give guys a rub: Brian Kendrick says WWE's Championship Scramble match

The Unforgiven 2008 event featured three Championship Scramble matches as WWE decided to get creative with its booking for the premium live event.

The company has since not utilized the stipulation match regularly, even though Kendrick felt it was a successful idea. The former cruiserweight champion explained that many lesser-known superstars benefitted from being in the presence of main eventers like Triple H and Jeff Hardy.

Kendrick was clearly a fan of Championship Scramble matches, as he added below:

"Yeah, I think you're right. It's a shame because, as far as I know, you had MVP, Shelton Benjamin, and myself in the mix in that match against Triple H and Jeff Hardy, who had already sold massive amounts of t-shirts and was a big star. But we were in the mix. It was a cool way to give guys a rub, even if it was just for a little bit. It was exciting." [From 4:00 to 5:00]

bossmoz @BossMoz for six beautiful minutes in 2008, brian kendrick was technically the wwe champion #wwe08 for six beautiful minutes in 2008, brian kendrick was technically the wwe champion #wwe08 https://t.co/aNLGDooTZ7

Would you like to see the return of the Championship Scramble bout at a big WWE show? Sound off in the comments section below.

If any quotes are used from this interview, please embed the Twitter video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Recommended video: 5 shortest World Championship matches in WWE history

What is the future of Control Your Narrative after Braun Strowman's WWE return? Find out here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi