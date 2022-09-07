"He was screaming at me" – Former Champion recalls how Shawn Michaels yelled at him before his match (Exclusive) 

Former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Brian Kendrick recently spoke about a hilarious incident with Shawn Michaels back when he was training for the business.

Kendrick was trained at the Shawn Michaels Wrestling Academy during the early part of his career. He went on to become one of the most prominent guys in WWE mid-card, winning the tag team championship twice. Later in his career, the 43-year-old joined 205 Live and became the Cruiserweight Champion.

In the latest episode of Sportskeeda's UnSKripted podcast, The Man with a Plan recalled how Michaels was very serious and intimidating.

"I was very intimidated by him. He was very serious and I was very young. I worked very hard. I was one guy who helped up the ring with the ring crew. I would hand out the flyers. So one time a friend of mine, another wrestler, said he was gonna hand out the flyers and he didn’t."

Kendrick mentioned how HBK thought he was responsible for not distributing the flyers and blasted him before the match.

"So I got yelled at by Shawn before my match as my music was getting ready to go. He was screaming at me about the flyers only for coach Rudy to tell him, 'You yelled at the wrong guy. You should really apologize.' So his way of apologizing was smiling, patting me on the back and telling me I had a good match. That was the closest I got to an apology because what's he gonna do apologizing to a pimply 19-year-old." [From 17:00 to 17:50]

Shawn Michaels is WWE Vice President of Talent Development Creative

Under the Triple H regime, Shawn Michaels was recently promoted to the title of VP. In a recent press release, WWE announced that they would be rebranding NXT UK with the launch of NXT Europe next year.

The report denoted Michaels as the VP, Talent Development Creative

Shawn Michaels is a Hall of Famer and was a major force behind NXT while Triple H was recovering from a cardiac event last year. It will be interesting to see how the new title impacts his role in the developmental brand.

