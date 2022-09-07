Brian Kendrick discusses how nobody called him after former WWE star's sudden demise (Exclusive)

Former WWE Crusierweight Champion The Brian Kendrick recently spoke about how he came to know of Ashley Massaro's passing.

Ashley found her way into WWE through the Divas Search back in 2005. She was declared the winner and won a one-year contract with the company. She continued to be a prominent feature of the women's division with the company. Massaro parted ways with the company in June 2008 after asking for her release to take care of her daughter. She later passed away on May 16, 2019.

Kendrick was the special guest on this week's UnSKripted podcast. He mentioned that he last spoke to Massaro a year or so before her demise. He recalled not getting any calls about her death and rather, somebody informed him via text message.

"I talked to her once since we had not seen each other in years," Kendrick said. "It might have been a year or two before she passed. I don’t remember how I heard. I don’t think I was called, I think maybe somebody texted me. I don’t remember what I was doing at that time." (From 16:15 - 16:44)

The Brian Kendrick was a top star in the WWE Cruiserweight Division

When WWE started the Cruiserweight Classic back in 2016, The Brian Kendrick found a place in the company and started his second stint. Previously, he was a two-time Tag Team Champion with Paul London during his first run.

Kendrick had a stellar showing in his second run as he became a part of the cruiserweight division, joined 205 Live and went on to capture the Cruiserweight Championship.

The former champion is an in-ring veteran and has also worked as a trainer in the WWE Performance Center. He is credited with training several stars like Eva Marie, Sonya Deville and Ronda Rousey.

