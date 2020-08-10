Brian Myers reveals details about WWE's "Please don't go to AEW contract"

Brian Myers, who was known as Curt Hawkins in WWE, was one of the many released wrestlers who were let go by WWE in April. Since his release, Brian Myers kept himself relatively quiet until it was time for Slammiversary. Recently, Myers spilt the beans on how WWE tried to convince wrestlers not to join AEW.

Brian Myers on WWE convincing wrestlers to stay away from AEW

Brian Myers was a guest on Sitting Ringside with David Penzer. On the show, the former WWE Superstar spoke about his time in WWE and getting let go during the pandemic.

WWE had offered many of its Superstars a large sum of money to not go to AEW. During the conversation, Brian Myers revealed details about what many WWE Superstars called the "Please don't go to AEW contract".

“Yea, it was astronomical. Once someone said no, then it went up for everybody. It kept happening. It wound up being what it was, which was too good to be true. It was more money than I ever imagined making in this business. The big thing for them was the years. Everybody’s contract was 5 years. The boys were calling it the “Please don’t go to AEW contract.” I was thinking I’m very comfortable here. I enjoy it. I’m set up for post in ring stuff. I’m more than fine with signing this.” (h/t WrestlingNews.co)

Even though Brian Myers was released during the pandemic, he didn't join AEW. He spoke about getting released and said that he never imagined that WWE would release stars during the pandemic. But after it happened, and 90+ days later, he was baffled that WWE was the only wrestling company to do so. He stated that he has made peace with the situation and that he is very happy with IMPACT! Wrestling.

Brian Myers has wrestled for IMPACT! Wrestling for a year in 2015. He left the company in 2016 to re-join WWE. During his time in WWE, Myers was known for his losing streak that lasted for 269 matches. He finally won a match at WrestleMania 35 when he and Zack Ryder beat The Revival for the RAW Tag Team Titles.