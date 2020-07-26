Brian Pillman Jr shares how WWE handled his father's death; his job before wrestling

Brian Pillman Jr is the son of late Brian Pillman, who was a WWE Superstar. Pillman Jr is currently under contract with MLW but has made many appearances in AEW of late. Brian Pillman Jr was a part of the Casino Battle Royal Match at AEW Double Or Nothing. The wrestler has also wrestled on AEW Dark as well.

Brian Pillman Jr's relationship with WWE

Brian Pillman Jr was in conversation with Boston Wrestling MWF. On the show, he spoke about his life before entering the wrestling world, his mother shielding him from wrestling, and his take on WWE handling his father's death.

After Brian Pillman Jr's father's demise, the WWE aired tribute messages for him on an episode of WWE RAW.

"I never had any issue with WWE for the way they handled my father's death. My father always had the mentality of the show must go on. He was very serious about suspending belief, to keep people guessing on what's real and what's not. Since I plan to give my life to the business as well, I hope my passing is also met with dramatics." (h/t Wrestling Inc)

Brian Pillman Jr was only four years old when his father passed. Since then, he attended many wrestling shows that paid tribute to Brian Pillman. On those shows, he met with Chris Jericho, Chris Benoit, Jeff and Matt Hardy, among others that paid homage to Brian Pillman.

Brian Pillman Jr said that his mother wasn't a fan of wrestling after his father's passing and did him no favors, such as putting him in touch with people that could help him. He also said that he never thought of wrestling as a career. All the man wanted was a normal life with a college degree and a good job.

"After 20 years of being a normal guy, I realized I wasn't very normal and belonged in the circus called professional wrestling, I hung up my keyboard and grabbed a pair of boots." (h/t Wrestling Inc)

Brian Pillman Jr's contract with the MLW will end in 2021, and he will be one of the hottest free agents in Pro-Wrestling.