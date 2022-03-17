Former Hit Row member reveals big WWE WrestleMania 38 weekend plans (Exclusive)

Briana Brandy, fka B-Fab, was the special guest on this week's episode of UnSKripted and the former WWE star opened up about her WrestleMania weekend plans.

Briana Brandy, Ashante 'Thee' Adonis, and Top Dolla chose to stick together following their WWE exit and went back to their old NXT moniker, The HitMakerz.

Brandy said the trio has a busy weekend lined up during WrestleMania as they will appear at multiple shows in Texas. The HitMakerz will compete for Booker T's Reality of Wrestling. B-Fab said they'll also be doing a few charity events apart from their in-ring commitments.

When asked about potentially appearing for Control Your Narrative (CYN), a company helmed by former WWE star EC3, Briana said that The HitMakerz are open to booking opportunities:

"Oh, yeah, definitely, You'll definitely see a lot of HitMakerz during WrestleMania weekend. We're actually be going to be the entire weekend doing a few different things. We're going to be wrestling for the Texas Showdown there, that's going to be Booker T's company, Reality of Wrestling. We're doing some signings, of course. You'll catch us all around. We'll be doing some charity events as well. We'll be there all weekend. If you're there, you know anybody who wants to book us as well, we might be open on Sunday. So, let us know. We might be able to come to your event and do something there as well. But yeah, we'll definitely be there at WrestleMania weekend. All weekend!" (from 17:54 to 18:42)

What happened to Hit Row after their WWE release?

As noted above, B-Fab, Top Dolla, and Adonis reunited on the independent scene after being released from WWE at the end of 2021.

Brandy was the first to depart the promotion in November. WWE ousted the remaining members in the next round of cuts, merely a month after their SmackDown debut.

Shane Strickland (Isaiah "Swerve" Scott) has since joined AEW and seems likely to receive a push as a major singles star in Tony Khan's company.

In the meantime, The HitMakerz have lots to look forward to during a stacked WrestleMania weekend. If you're in town for the biggest wrestling event of the year, you shouldn't miss out on the opportunity to interact with the former Hit Row members.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling UnSKripted and provide a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Edited by Abhinav Singh