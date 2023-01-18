Brie Bella explains why she disliked WWE idea involving Stephanie McMahon

Brie Bella disagreed with WWE's initial storyline logic behind introducing Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Sasha Banks to the main roster.

On the July 13, 2015, episode of RAW, Stephanie McMahon announced that the popular trio had been called up from NXT. The then-WWE Chief Brand Officer's promo revolved around The Bella Twins and Alicia Fox needing more competition in the women's division.

The latest episode of The Bellas Podcast featured a discussion about the 10-year anniversary of Total Divas. Brie Bella revealed that WWE's higher-ups originally wanted Stephanie McMahon to criticize the reality show during her promo:

"I'll never forget when they were like, 'You, Foxy, and Nikki, you guys are gonna have a segment with Stephanie McMahon tonight. She's gonna go out there, she's gonna diss everything about you and your careers and being Total Divas and all this, and then we're gonna bring out the NXT girls to save the day.' We fought that. We were like, 'No.' That night it got scratched and then we had to do it the following week."

At the time, WWE was in the process of making major changes to its women's division. Five months earlier, the hashtag #GiveDivasAChance trended for several days on social media after fans grew frustrated with women receiving limited television time.

Brie Bella is proud of the Total Divas series

A decade on from the reality show's premiere, Brie Bella cannot understand why so many people are still negative about Total Divas.

☆𝕎𝕒𝕪𝕟𝕖☆ @VisionofWayne 26. Brie Bella

- WWE Divas Champion

- Slammy Award Couple of the Year w/ Daniel Bryan (2 times)

- Slammy Award Diva of the Year w/ Nikki

- WWE HOF (Class of 2020)

- Total Divas

- Total Bellas 26. Brie Bella - WWE Divas Champion - Slammy Award Couple of the Year w/ Daniel Bryan (2 times) - Slammy Award Diva of the Year w/ Nikki - WWE HOF (Class of 2020) - Total Divas - Total Bellas https://t.co/m65Idsdbf9

The WWE Hall of Famer also questioned why the creative team suggested ideas to make superstars associated with the show look bad:

"I was like, 'Why is it always supposed to be a bad thing that we're a Total Diva here? You guys asked us to do this, we did it, we made it a hit, we brought all this opportunity, and now we're supposed to get slapped in the face for it? I'm so confused.' But I wish they showcased that on Total Divas," Brie Bella added.

Brie and Nikki Bella are set to return to WWE next week on the 30th-anniversary episode of RAW.

Did you enjoy Total Divas? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit The Bellas Podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

An Attitude Era star told Sportskeeda he would love to be at the Royal Rumble right here.

Poll : 0 votes