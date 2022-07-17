"Get so confused with her and I" - Brie Bella and Nikki Bella explain how their kids often get confused between the two sisters

WWE legends Brie Bella and Nikki Bella have revealed that their kids sometimes can't differentiate between them.

The Bella Twins were last seen inside the ring when they competed at the Royal Rumble premium live event earlier this year. Brie is the mother of two kids: Birdie Joe Danielson and Buddy Dessert Danielson. Meanwhile, Nikki is the mother of her only child, Matteo.

On the latest edition of The Bellas podcast, Nikki mentioned that her sister's kids sometimes get confused between her and Brie. She said:

“Brie’s kids get so confused with her and I. Buddy goes, ‘Mama.’ And I go, ‘No, it’s Dodo.'” (H/T- EWrestlingNews)

During the same conversation, Brie added that her kids, especially Buddy, call her 'Dodo,' which means 'aunt.' She said:

“He [Buddy] wouldn’t stop, yesterday he wakes up from a nap. I walk in there and he literally does this big back bump and he goes, ‘No, Dodo. No.’ And I’m like, ‘No, it’s Mama.’” (H/T- EWrestlingNews)

Nikki and Brie Bella hinted at returning to WWE for a match

WWE legends Nikki Bella and Brie Bella recently hinted at returning to the company for a bout.

Speaking in an interview with Extra, the former Divas Champion mentioned that they keep themselves updated with the current product. Nikki also added that they often discuss creative ideas among themselves for a potential return.

Nikki said:

“We’re more on the retired side, but we still live it. We'll still watch ‘Monday Night Raw’ and I'll be like, ‘Okay, so, like, Becky Lynch did this, Brie, and I think we should go back and do this at WrestleMania.' I do this all the time. It never ends. Like, when you’re in, you’re in, you never leave.”

In the same interview, Brie replied to her sister and mentioned that Nikki always pitches creative ideas. It will be interesting to see if those ideas will materialize on WWE television soon.

Do you think Nikki Bella and Brie Bella might return to the company? Sound off in the comment section below.

