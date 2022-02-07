“I’m sorry” - Brie Bella discusses her return at WWE Royal Rumble 

WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella has opened up about her Royal Rumble appearance and what it felt like to return to the squared circle.

The former Divas Champion made her in-ring comeback during the Women's Rumble match last week. Her last match prior to that was on the October 8, 2018, episode of Monday Night RAW where she teamed up with her twin sister, Nikki Bella, and Ronda Rousey to take on The Riott Squad in a 6-women tag team match.

On the latest episode of The Bellas Podcast, Brie Bella talked about eliminating Nikki from the 30-woman Royal Rumble match. She stated that it was fun because she doesn't know when WWE will want her to come back again and return to the ring.

“And I’ll say, like, after I got you [Nikki Bella] out, which was really fun, I didn’t know if I’d ever get my moment again with this because I never know when I’m gonna get the call to come back," said Brie. "And it could never be. It was just too perfect, Nikki. It was too perfect, I’m sorry.” (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Brie Bella says her previous run leading up to WWE Evolution was very hard

In 2018, WWE held its first and only all-woman, premium live event, which was headlined by Nikki Bella vs. Rowdy Ronda Rousey for the RAW Women's Championship. Brie Bella accompanied her sister to the event and the shows leading up to it.

She stated that it was difficult for her as she became a mother, and she was filming Total Bellas, which stars her and Nikki.

“For me, Evolution was a very hard run,” said Brie. “And it was because being a mom, and leaving Birdie like that for the first time, I thought I could just jump into it all, and emotionally, I wasn’t there. And we were filming the reality show and that was taking a lot of time, but we were probably playing off each other’s energy [Nikki was also dealing with a big relationship break-up at the time], but that Evolution run was hard. Then the fans were very awful to me, that was the last time I was in the ring and I was not going to let that follow me anymore.”

