Brie Bella reacts to Nikki Bella hanging out with Dominik Mysterio backstage on WWE RAW

Nikki Bella was seen hanging out with Dominik Mysterio backstage on this week's WWE RAW. Her sister Brie Bella has reacted to it on social media.

Nikki Bella will be in action at the second Evolution Premium Live Event. She was initially set to feud with Liv Morgan, who planted her with the Oblivion upon the Hall of Famer's return to RAW. However, an injury to Morgan forced her out of the Evolution card. Instead, Nikki confirmed her place in the Evolution Battle Royal tonight, with the winner set for a title match at Clash in Paris.

On Instagram, Brie reacted to a post shared by Natalya with a one-word message. The post included a photo of Nikki Bella hanging out with Dominik, Natalya, and Maxxine Dupri.

"Love!!!" wrote Brie.

Check out a screengrab of Brie's Instagram comment:

Mysterio is the reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion. He won the title at WrestleMania 41 after winning a Fatal Four-Way Match and dethroning Bron Breakker.

The 27-year-old is currently dealing with an injury. Dominik was originally scheduled to put the title on the line against AJ Styles at Night of Champions, but the match was called off. Mysterio vs. Styles could be confirmed for a later date, especially with SummerSlam 2025 right around the corner.

