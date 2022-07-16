"We should go back and do this at WrestleMania" - Brie and Nikki Bella comment on the possibility of them returning to WWE

During their time as active in-ring competitors, Brie and Nikki Bella contributed a lot to WWE and were a huge part of the women's revolution within the company.

Earlier this year, the Hall of Famers competed in the Women's Royal Rumble Match. Nikki and Brie have now commented on the possibility of them returning to action once again.

Speaking in a recent interview with Extra, Nikki claimed that she and her sister are more on the retired side but do keep up with the present-day product from time to time. The former Divas Champion also explained how she tends to pitch WrestleMania related ideas to Brie.

“We’re more on the retired side, but we still live it. We'll still watch ‘Monday Night Raw’ and I'll be like, ‘Okay, so, like, Becky Lynch did this, Brie, and I think we should go back and do this at WrestleMania.' I do this all the time. It never ends. Like, when you’re in, you’re in, you never leave,” said Nikki.

In response to her sister's comments, Brie Bella added:

“She does this all the time,” added Brie.

Nikki Bella and Brie Bella's Royal Rumble 2022 appearance was their first match in three years

Earlier this year, at the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble Match, Brie and Nikki Bella competed in their first-ever match in nearly three years.

The two women put together a very resilient effort throughout the match and were hugely over within the WWE Universe despite not having competed inside the squared circle since 2019.

The Bella Twins even appeared on WWE TV back in 2021 at WrestleMania 37 when they confronted Bayley during a segment on the main show.

During their time as active competitors in WWE, Nikki won the Divas Championship twice, whereas, Brie enjoyed just a solo reign with the title. It remains to be seen if the two women could possibly return down the road and set their sights on either the RAW or SmackDown Women's Championship.

Should The Bella Twins return to WWE? Sounds off in the comments.

