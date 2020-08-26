Brie and Nikki Bella reveal the names of their newborn sons 

Brie and Nikki Bella gave birth within the space of a day earlier this month to newborn sons. The former WWE Divas Champions welcomed their children to the world on Instagram but have only recently made public the names of the newest addition of their families.

Nikki Bella took to Instagram to reveal that Matteo Artemovich Chigvintsev was born at 7lbs 3 ounces on the 31st of July and is now almost a month old. Nikki Bella's sister Brie opened up in People Magazine about naming her first son, who was born on August 1st, Buddy Dessert.

Brie and Nikki Bella open up about giving birth

Nikki Bella revealed all about the birth of her first child, including the fact that he came five days early after 22 hours of labor.

"Artem and I were so not prepared, We barely had bags packed. I labored for 22 hours, and I pushed for two hours while wearing a mask because of COVID-19. It was 118 degrees in Phoenix, and our room wouldn't get colder than 76 degrees, so I was burning hot the whole time. I had two more rounds of pushing [to go] until my doctor said, 'You're going to have to have a c-section.' I said, 'No, he's coming out vaginally.' " said Nikki Bella

"I looked at Artem [who was allowed in the room with a mask], and I go, 'Put on the Lumineers!' And literally we 'Hey Ho'-ed and '-Ophelia'-ed Matteo into this world, I have never pushed so hard in my life. I almost tore off the handlebars!"

Brie went on to reveal that Buddy was actually due to arrive into the world on August 1st, so he should have been born before Matteo because she had already booked a c-section.

"I was trying to have a VBAC [a vaginal birth after a previous cesarean section] because I had an emergency c-section with Birdie, but I forgot I make stubborn babies, and they don't like to come out. When Matteo came on the 31st, I was like, 'No matter what, my baby is coming at 9 a.m. tomorrow.' We didn't know it was a boy yet."

"This experience was so different from my last — just to walk into a c-section and be completely alert. When they pulled out Buddy, they put down the curtain, and my husband was like, 'Oh, I got a boy!' We were really overwhelmed with joy."

Brie and Nikki’s sons are now almost a month old and despite the sleepless nights, the 2020 WWE Hall of Famers have both declared how much in love they are with their latest additions.