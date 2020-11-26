Brie and Nikki Bella tease return to WWE

Around more than a year ago, WWE Superstars Brie and Nikki Bella announced their retirement from in-ring competition and that they were done competing in the ring. It looks like they might have changed their minds about that now, as, during a recent appearance on the Tamron Hall Show (h/t Digital Spy), The Bella Twins hinted at a possible return to WWE for one last run in the company.

If The Bella Twins do come back, it seems the target would be to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships for Nikki Bella and Brie Bella.

Nikki Bella and Brie Bella on The Bella Twins returning to WWE

Brie Bella talked about the moment that she and Nikkie Bella had left WWE and that was almost the same time that the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships were introduced.

"When Nikki and I left, the Tag Team titles came and we were like, wait a second, those titles are for the Bella twins, how'd they come after us?"

"So Nikki and I said we definitely have one more last run in us. It's not anytime soon. We'd kind of like to do it in a couple years is what we're feeling because we'd like our boys to be 2 and watch us."

Nikki Bella added to this saying that the dream was having their sons ringside while they compete and this was an addition to the Bella bucket list.

"We both felt like our last run, we're like, that's not what we want to end on, like our careers officially. We just have that one more left in us."

Brie Bella had admitted that she wanted to return to WWE in the future for a shot at the WWE Women's Tag Team titles.

Advertisement

"You might not see us anytime soon, but you will see us down the road at some point eyeing those tag titles.

"It's just hard to live in a world where we're the Bella Twins and there are Women's Tag titles out there. We will cross paths."

Now it appears that they are doing just that, and Nikki Bella and Brie Bella may have one final run in WWE. If it does end up happening, there are a bevvy of possible matchups for Nikki Bella and Brie Bella in the extremely stacked women's division.