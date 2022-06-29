Briggs & Jensen interrupted by former tag team champions on NXT 2.0

On this week's NXT 2.0, former tag team champions Pretty Deadly interrupted the current UK tag champs, Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen.

On the latest edition of NXT United Kingdom, Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen captured their first titles in WWE. The pair became UK Tag Team Champions, picking up the vacant titles in a fatal four-way tag team elimination match against Die Familie, Dave Mastiff, and Jack Starz, and Mark Andrews and Wild Boar.

The pair took to the ring on this week's edition of NXT 2.0 to celebrate their championship victory alongside Fallon Henley. As they entered the ring, the crowd welcomed the team with "you deserve it" and "USA, USA" chants.

Following a short promo segment, the duo was interrupted by former champs as Pretty Deadly made their way to the ring.

They mocked Briggs & Jensen for their accents and wondered how far the UK Tag Team Titles had fallen. The Brits continually tried to get under the skin of Brooks & Jensen and even hinted at challenging for the titles.

Brooks and Jensen drove Pretty Deadly away by throwing them out of the ring.

It will be interesting to see if a program between the two teams materializes. You can read more about Pretty Deadly by clicking right here.

A former Champion wants to return and challenge Roman Reigns. Any guesses who? Find out right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far