"Bring them back!" – Fans want Triple H to rehire two released WWE Superstars

WWE recently posted a YouTube video of the full match between Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross and The IIconics from the SummerSlam 2019 kickoff show. Fans reacted positively to the upload, with many questioning why Billie Kay and Peyton Royce were released by the company.

After joining WWE in 2015, the real-life best friends performed as tag team partners between 2016 and 2020. The former Women's Tag Team Champions received their releases in 2021, several months after their on-screen alliance ended.

The YouTube comments section featured widespread praise for the Australian duo. One fan even speculated that they could return to the company in the near future:

Fans would love to see Billie Kay and Peyton Royce back on television

Realistically, The IIconics are unlikely to return any time soon. On June 8, Billie Kay (real name Jessica McKay) announced her pregnancy. Peyton Royce (real name Cassie McIntosh) gave birth to her first child with AEW's Shawn Spears on January 17.

Some fans claimed WWE made a mistake by releasing the long-time friends. Another suggested that they should face Katana Chance and Kayden Carter if WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H ever wants them back:

Katana Chance and Kayden Carter recently debuted on RAW

The positive comments for the popular duo continued, with one YouTube user describing them as the best tag team in the women's division:

Many fans were surprised when Billie Kay and Peyton Royce left

Peyton Royce, who now wrestles as Cassie Lee, will return to the ring in October 2023 as part of a World Series Wrestling tour of Australia.

Peyton Royce almost joined a WWE faction

In July 2022, Bayley formed the Damage CTRL stable alongside returning superstars Dakota Kai and IYO SKY.

The former RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion later revealed to Ariel Helwani of BT Sport that she wanted Royce to join the group:

"Peyton Royce was someone that I really wanted in there," Bayley said. "Tegan Nox was someone that I wanted in there. There were a lot of people that it just kind of changed throughout time and as people left the company and things like that, but Dakota was always, she's one of the OG's that I always envisioned in this group." [H/T WrestlingNewsCo]

The IIconics have not wrestled since losing to Madison Rayne and Tenille Dashwood at IMPACT's Countdown to Rebellion event on April 23, 2022.

