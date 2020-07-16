On tonight's edition of AEW Dynamite, Cody managed to keep his TNT title reign intact by defeating Sonny Kiss with the help of a Cross Rhodes. Soon after, Cody posted a tweet praising his opponent, and added that he will look forward to their next outing in the ring. Cody then asked who will be his next challenger for the TNT title on the next edition of AEW Dynamite.

The tweet garnered a response from none other than Dr. Britt Baker, one of AEW's top female stars. Baker challenged Cody to a fight, as can be seen in the tweet below:

Cody isn't a fan of intergender wrestling

Back in 2017, Cody had stated that he isn't a fan of intergender wrestling, and made it clear that it "offends him".

I’m very conservative. I don’t know. I’m from the south, so like you can’t put your hands on women; however, a lot of women in those matches, want those fights.

Cody won the TNT title at AEW Double Or Nothing 2020 by defeating Lance Archer. He went on to successfully defend the belt against the likes of Jungle Boy, Marq Quen, Ricky Starks, and Inner Circle member, Jake Hager. It would be interesting to see what Cody thinks of Baker's challenge, and whether he will change his mind in the near future in regards to intergender wrestling.