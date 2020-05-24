Britt Baker wants Adam Cole to face four AEW stars 'in the near future'

The Britt Baker Challenge: The original and Adam Cole version

AEW star Britt Baker revealed on the most recent episode of 'AEW Unrestricted' that she wants reigning NXT Champion (and her boyfriend) Adam Cole to face The Young Bucks, Cody Rhodes, and Kenny Omega sometime in the near future.

Adam Cole, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks go way back together as members of the Bullet Club. Cole, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson even had a sub-group named 'Supercliq' while they were a part of Bullet Club.

Britt Baker wants Adam Cole to reunite with his 'family'

During the episode, Britt Baker also revealed that WWE did not allow him to appear in the crowd for AEW shows and he had to watch 'All In' from the hotel room as he had already booked his tickets. However, Britt Baker said that WWE has changed their stance now and as a result, Adam Cole was able to watch the New Year's show live.

Today is your birthday, and it’s one of my fav days of the year. Today me and so many people remind you how special you are. I love you more than you’ll ever know. Happy Birthday love!@RealBrittBaker pic.twitter.com/5xRReJwLYg — Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) April 23, 2020

Britt Baker finally added that she would love to see Adam Cole share the ring with Cody Rhodes, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks like 'one giant happy family'. (H/T WreslingNews.co)

“We are very lucky that Tony [Khan] has no problem with me going to watch his live shows. As we all know, I was in the crowd at TakeOver when he won the title for the first time … He originally was told that he can’t come to our shows. For All In, he had a plane ticket booked and then they told him ‘you can’t go.’ So he still came to be supportive and he just watched it on his phone in his hotel room so that way we could after party afterward. Recently, they changed their tune and he was able to come to our New Year’s show. It’s great for him too because this is his family. The Young Bucks and Adam Cole go way back. They have been together long before Adam Cole and Britt Baker were together.”

“It’s all one huge giant family. I hope there is a day in the future, in the near future, where Adam Cole can be in the ring with The Young Bucks and Kenny and Cody and it will come full circle and we can all be one giant happy family again.”

Britt Baker suffered a knee injury on the latest episode of AEW Dynamite and has been forced to pull out of her match against Kris Statlander at Double or Nothing. AEW will address the status of her injury at the show.