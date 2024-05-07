"Bro, I’m so tired" - WWE star's sad message after losing seventh straight match on 36th birthday

A WWE star has shared a message to fans after losing a match on the latest episode of RAW. The star in question is Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai.

On RAW, Kai took Asuka's place in the first round of the Queen of the Ring tournament as the latter was medically not cleared to compete. Dakota unfortunately lost to Lyra Valkyria and is now out of the tournament. For those unaware, Dakota turned 36 years old on May 6.

Dakota Kai took to X shortly after losing a match on her birthday and posted a sad message.

Kai re-signed with WWE in 2022 and was brought in as a member of the Damage CTRL faction. She returned at SummerSlam 2022 alongside Bayley and IYO SKY to a loud pop from the fans in attendance. Kai has done quite well for herself since then. Damage CTRL was drafted to RAW during the 2024 WWE Draft.

Kai hasn't won a match for quite some time now. Her last win came on the April 1 edition of RAW. That night, Damage CTRL picked up a win over Shayna Baszler, Tegan Nox, and Zoey Stark. Dakota has lost seven straight matches since then, including tonight's loss to Lyra Valkyria.