“Bro somebody playin too much universe mode” - Fans have hilarious reaction to The Judgment Day's photo from special NASCAR event

Fans have reacted hilariously to The Judgment Day's photo from a special NASCAR event.

The stable has been dominating Monday Night RAW for several months. They nearly ended Edge's career a few months ago, and they even sent Rey Mysterio running to SmackDown after turning his own son against him.

Despite Rey moving to SmackDown, they haven't left him alone. Dominik Mysterio attacked his father during Thanksgiving and tried to do the same on Christmas but was arrested after the legend informed the police.

Given their rising popularity, they were asked to show up before the upcoming NASCAR event, Clash at Daytona RC. However, they ran into Rey Mysterio and The New Day at the event.

After exchanging words, Rey and Dominik engaged in a car race, which the former won. Dom was clearly not happy with the outcome of the race and confronted his father.

Following this, the Judgment Day, New Day, and Rey Mysterio started arguing, and the race crew members had to step in to stop them from brawling.

Despite losing their race, The Judgment Day didn't waste an opportunity to pose for the camera from the event. However, fans didn't miss the chance to poke fun at Dominik Mysterio.

Check out some of the hilarious tweets below:

One fan suggested that Dominik was playing Universe Mode.

Dark @The_ZombifiedBH @FinnBalor @NASCAR @DomMysterio35 @ArcherOfInfamy Damn You still Lost to an Old Man And Rey Mysterio I think Judgement Day Isn’t as Popular anymore @FinnBalor @NASCAR @DomMysterio35 @ArcherOfInfamy Damn You still Lost to an Old Man And Rey Mysterio I think Judgement Day Isn’t as Popular anymore

Another fan referenced the fast and the furious.

One fan referenced Jake Hager from AEW.

One fan claimed that city jail is not prison, making fun of prison Dom.

It looks like WWE are building a match between Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio in the future based on the interactions they have been having over the past several weeks.

