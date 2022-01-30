Backstage report on WWE title match says Brock Lesnar is the real winner despite Lashley getting the pin

Reports from backstage after the WWE title match at Royal Rumble 2022 suggested that Brock Lesnar was the real winner as things turned out at the Premium Live Event.

Brock Lesnar had the momentum in favor of him against Lashley when the former was attacked by Roman Reigns. In a massive turn of events, Paul Heyman went against his client to hand Roman the WWE title, which he used to attack Lesnar. Bobby Lashley took advantage and got the pin to become the WWE Champion for the second time.

A post-Rumble report from @WrestleVotes said there have been no concrete plans for the WWE title match at WrestleMania. With Lesnar winning the Rumble Match, it's almost certain that The Beast Incarnate will go after Roman at The Grandest Stage of Them All:

“Lesnar had to be the winner here. I’m told they legitimately have no idea what the WWE title match at Mania is going to be at this point. Avoid the ol pigeon hole,” the report said.

Roman Reigns pulled the strings in the encounter between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley

Roman Reigns was the mastermind behind Bobby Lashley winning the WWE title at Royal Rumble.

The Tribal Chief not only helped Lashley win the title but also set himself up for a blockbuster match against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38. With the help of Paul Heyman, Reigns laid out The Beast.

Heyman made it clear he wants the role of Special Counsel and not an advocate. Overall, the Royal Rumble turned out to be a great build-up for Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38.

Also Read Article Continues below

Who do you think will win at WrestleMania 38? Brock Lesnar or Roman Reigns? Do let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

A current WWE star is open to going to AEW and facing Britt Baker. More details here. Check it out

Edited by Abhinav Singh