Brock Lesnar is 16 days away from achieving unique WWE feat for the first time in 20 years

WWE veteran Brock Lesnar is all set to break his own unique record at the May 27 Night of Champions PLE in Saudi Arabia.

At Night of Champions, The Beast Incarnate will be taking on Cody Rhodes for the second time. The American Nightmare managed to get one over Lesnar in their first-ever match at Backlash 2023.

At Night of Champions, Brock Lesnar is set to make a new personal record. Lesnar has been enjoying a lucrative WWE deal ever since he made his huge return on the RAW after WrestleMania 11 years ago. His mainstream popularity, courtesy of his UFC run, along with his history with WWE, helped The Beast bag a dream contract that gave him tons of off days.

Night of Champions will be the fifth consecutive WWE PLE featuring Lesnar. This hasn't happened over the past 11 years. He appeared at Royal Rumble 2023, Elimination Chamber 2023, WrestleMania 39, Backlash 2023, and is scheduled for Night of Champions 2023. Lesnar's previous personal record since his 2012 return was four consecutive PLES (WWE Day 1 to WrestleMania 38).

For those curious, the last time Lesnar wrestled at five consecutive WWE PLEs was way back in 2003. He appeared at Royal Rumble 2003, No Way Out 2003, WrestleMania XIX, Backlash 2003, and Judgment Day 2003.

Brock Lesnar's deal caused a lot of problems back when he was the top champion

Lesnar won the Universal title from WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg at WrestleMania 33 in 2017. What followed was a 504-day reign that ended at SummerSlam 2018, where The Beast lost to Roman Reigns.

During this reign, Lesnar made very few appearances on WWE TV, and thus fans rarely got to see the Universal Championship on the weekly shows. Around this time, the Intercontinental title became the top belt on WWE RAW, with the likes of Seth Rollins helping elevate it.

Brock Lesnar is hell-bent on destroying Cody Rhodes at Night of Champions. One wonders if The Beast Incarnate will stay around for his sixth consecutive PLE after he's done with Rhodes at the Saudi Arabia extravaganza.

