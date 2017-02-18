WWE News: Brock Lesnar advertised for post-WrestleMania Raw on April 3

Lesnar will take on Goldberg at WrestleMania 33

What’s the story?

According to WWE.com, Brock Lesnar has been advertised for WWE’s post-WrestleMania 33 edition of Monday Night Raw on 3rd April 2017.

WrestleMania 33 is scheduled to be held on the night before at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida while this event is scheduled to be held at the Amway Center in Orlando as well.

In case you didn’t know…

Lesnar has been showing up for promos and physical altercations on RAW recently. However, the last time he actually wrestled in a match on Monday Night Raw was on 22nd July 2002, when he defeated Tommy Dreamer in a Singapore Cane match.

Lesnar had made his roster debut in 2002 when he attacked several wrestlers on the RAW brand. He then wrestled on RAW for the next three weeks. However, before his match at SummerSlam with The Rock, Stephanie McMahon had signed him to SmackDown.

Until his departure from the company in 2004, Lesnar wrestled for SmackDown. He then returned to WWE in 2012 on a part-time contract.

The heart of the matter

CageSideSeats had earlier reported that Lesnar could begin having matches on RAW in the near future.

Now that he has been advertised for an event, it seems likely that he could soon be wrestling on the red brand. This would guarantee a massive boost in ratings for the brand because Lesnar is still a big name in the business.

However, keeping in mind that he will face Goldberg at WrestleMania just the previous night, it could be yet another promo and not a wrestling match for the Beast Incarnate.

What’s next?

Lesnar is advertised to take on Big Show at this weekend’s live event in Dallas, Texas at the American Airlines Center. He will take on Goldberg at the Showcase of the Immortals in what could be a match for the WWE Universal Championship if Goldberg manages to beat Kevin Owens at Fastlane.

Sportskeeda’s take

Lesnar might have his first match on RAW after almost 15 years in the near future and fans might want to keep an eye out for further advertisements. He should be on a few RAW episodes prior to WrestleMania, however, for the build-up to his match against Goldberg.

