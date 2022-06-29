Brock Lesnar advertised for several episodes of RAW and SmackDown ahead of SummerSlam

It appears that we'll be seeing Brock Lesnar plenty on the road to WWE SummerSlam.

The Beast Incarnate made a surprise return on WWE SmackDown earlier this month to confront the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. It was later announced that the two men would face one another in a Last Man Standing match at this year's SummerSlam.

Since then, Lesnar has been advertised for two upcoming episodes of WWE SmackDown in July on the 22 and the 29, in Boston and Atlanta, respectively.

"*Red siren emoji* ANNOUNCEMENT: For the first time in 4 years, 3x @WWE Universal Champion @BrockLesnar returns to Boston for #SmackDown at TD Garden on July 22! See The Beast Incarnate in action, get tickets now #WWEBoston #WWESmackdown," TD Garden said in a tweet.

In addition to the SmackDown dates, Lesnar was also advertised for an upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW on July 11 in San Antonio.

Was Brock Lesnar the right choice to face Roman Reigns at WWE SummerSlam this year?

The announcement that Roman Reigns was once again facing Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam was met with a less than positive reaction on social media.

There is a certain level of irony in the fact that as Reigns was claiming there was no one left for him to face, Lesnar was the one to come out. This is because it essentially proved The Tribal Chief's point, as he defeated The Beast Incarnate at WrestleMania.

While some people argue that no one else in the company is ready to face Reigns, WWE can get anyone into the main event picture through just a few weeks of programming.

WWE could have easily gotten Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, or Seth "Freakin" Rollins ready to face Roman Reigns at SummerSlam. However, they instead decided to turn back to Brock Lesnar.

Regardless of how you feel about The Beast Incarnate facing The Head of the Table once again at SummerSlam, at least the match type is new for them. It's entirely possible that a Last Man Standing match will allow Lesnar and Reigns to wrestle a completely different match with one another than we've seen in the past. Will it happen? Only time will tell.

A former Champion wants to return and challenge Roman Reigns. Any guesses who? Find out right here.

LIVE POLL Q. Was Brock Lesnar the right choice to face Roman Reigns at SummerSlam? Yes No 12 votes so far