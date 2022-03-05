"I do it well, and I get paid for it" - Brock Lesnar finally answers if he's in WWE for the money

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar recently spoke about his passion for the business.

Lesnar is one of the biggest attractions in pro wrestling today. He is a 10-time World Champion and has main-evented multiple WrestleManias. He is also a two-time Royal Rumble winner and is slated to close out the Show of Shows this year as well.

However, The Beast's part-time status and public attitude have led some fans over the years to wonder whether he even likes what he does.

In an interview with Alfonso Castillo of Newsday, Brock Lesnar spoke about his passion for wrestling and whether he does it just for the money. The Beast Incarnate emphasized that he's a private person and just wants to be left alone:

"I’ve put on some great matches in my day. And you don't do that without having a passion for the squared circle. (...) I just found out that it was easier for me to go and recharge my batteries and go be who I really wanted to be and hide that from the world. It's just who I am. I'm a private person. I approach my life and fighting and wrestling like this is a job. It's a career. I'm a prizefighter. I get into the octagon or the ring, I do my business, and I do it well, and I get paid for it. And so I’m very passionate about the business." (h/t Newsday)

Brock Lesnar will be part of "the greatest match in WrestleMania history"

Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns will collide in an era-defining title unification match at WrestleMania.

The two men have been at loggerheads since Lesnar made his surprise return at SummerSlam last year. The blowoff match at Mania will finally decide once and for all the greatest champion of this generation.

The two men will face off on WrestleMania on Sunday, April 3rd at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX.

