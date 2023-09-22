Brock Lesnar had an awkward talk with released WWE star

WWE legend Brock Lesnar had an awkward conversation with a recently released star before their TV encounter.

Mace Fka Dio Maddin is no longer with WWE. The ex-WWE star recently shared memories of his WWE run in a Twitch stream. Fans may remember that Mace had a short-lived commentary stint on WWE RAW back in 2019. On the November 4, 2019, episode of RAW, Mace stood up for Jerry Lawler, who was being bullied by Lesnar. This didn't end well for him, as The Beast Incarnate ended up hitting the former Maximum Male Model with a devastating F5 on the announce table.

Mace revealed in the stream that he had an awkward conversation with Brock Lesnar before the segment in question. Lesnar seemingly had no idea who Mace was and assumed that he didn't know what an F5 meant. Lesnar approached Mace and started explaining the meaning of his finishing move to him. Check out Mace's hilarious story below:

"Lesnar was very cool. Funny thing about Lesnar... I don't know if he didn't know I worked at all. I assume he didn't. I assume he doesn't know anything outside of his farm. He walked up to me and says, 'So, we got a little business tonight.' I say, 'Yeah. What you wanna do?' He's like, 'I got a move called the F5. It's like a Fireman's Carry. I basically toss you over my head and I put you on your belly for a belly bomb.' I was like, 'Yeah, Brock. I'm familiar with the very popular, very famous, finishing maneuver, the F5. How do you want me to take it? [laughs]'" [From 01:26:19 to 01:27:11]

Brock Lesnar was attacked seconds after taking out Dio Maddin

Brock Lesnar didn't have the last laugh, though. Mere seconds after The Beast attacked Dio Maddin, Rey Mysterio came out and launched a vicious attack on him. By the time Mysterio was done, Lesnar was lying semi-conscious on the entrance ramp.

Lesnar went on to exact revenge on Mysterio by defeating him in a WWE title match at Survivor Series 2019. As for Maddin, he was taken off commentary and sent back to NXT to train.

