WWE Superstar opens up about potential Brock Lesnar match

Brock Lesnar has always been on the radar of many WWE Superstars. Recently, Cesaro has been the one sending shots to the Beast Incarnate.

There's been discussion around the possibility of Brock Lesnar vs. Cesaro. The Swiss Superman opened up about it in an interview with Manchester Evening News.

Cesaro came across Brock Lesnar in the recent Friday Night Smackdown where the latter went on a rampage.

To control the path of destruction being left by the Beast, a couple of superstars were sent down to control the situation. Amongst those superstars was Cesaro, who stood face-to-face with Brock.

Cesaro is just as excited as the fans after starting the chatter around the match with a teasing tweet.

Cesaro @WWECesaro Hey big guy, sun's getting real low… Hey big guy, sun's getting real low… https://t.co/mhQkf5kUyx

Cesaro discussed the potential match, saying:

"I feel like wrestling Brock Lesnar would be up there, it would be a big challenge and something fun to do. Doing my absolute best, the match with WALTER will be a big match, the reputation we've both built over the years. The match with Brock Lesnar, which you've just mentioned, that would be another awesome match."

Both of these men are phenomenal performers and if they locked horns, they would only create magic.

Brock Lesnar was Suspended and Fined 1 Million Dollars for attacking Adam Pearce

Brock Lesnar got quite the punishment for his actions on last week's Friday Night Smackdown, where he ran through The Bloodline and attacked Adam Pearce.

A vicious F5 from Brock Lesnar to Adam Pearce

The Beast received a fine of 1 million dollars after laying out the WWE Official.

The announcement came from Pearce himself via satellite announcing Lesnar's suspension along with his hefty fine.

This might not be enough to stop Lesnar as his feud with Roman Reigns appears to be just getting started.

