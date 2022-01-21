WWE veteran explains why Big E is not on Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar's level

With Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar now set to face off at this year's Royal Rumble, MVP has said that Big E is not in the same league as his client and The Beast Incarnate.

Big E defeated the All Mighty in a steel cage match to retain the WWE title last year and also went toe-to-toe with Lesnar at WWE Day 1.

Despite the impressive showings, MVP spoke on Corey Graves' After the Bell podcast stating how the former champion does not measure up to the two men who will meet at the Rumble:

"Lesnar is The Beast Incarnate, animal. Bobby Lashley is the ying to Brock Lesnar's yang. They are a different species. They're not like you and me. Big E could be that, but he's not because he is friendly and he likes to laugh."

Although Big E recently lost the WWE Championship, he has the chance to get one step closer to regaining it when he enters the Royal Rumble match.

"They like to to hurt people" MVP on Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley

With The Beast Incarnate and Lashley set to collide at this year's Royal Rumble, fans are expecting a violent and physical matchup.

MVP stated on After the Bell that both men are not heading into their WWE title bout looking to inflict pain:

"Their idea of entertainment is beating you up and watching you suffer at their hands. They like to hurt people, it's what they do. It's what they've been doing since they were teenagers in high school, inflicting pain."

Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley are finally going to collide for the first time ever on Saturday, January 29th, for the WWE Championship.

