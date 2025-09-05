Brock Lesnar broke top WWE star's neck, leading to debilitating addiction issues, he reveals

Brock Lesnar does not have the best reputation for being the most careful in the ring, with his fierce approach to wrestling. However, the star has rarely injured others. Now, a talent has revealed how Brock Lesnar broke his neck, and it led to debilitating issues.

Kurt Angle sat down to talk to The Undertaker about several things and brought up Brock Lesnar on the Six Feet Under podcast. He was also talking about his addiction issues and how it was connected with what happened with Lesnar.

Angle spoke about how he broke his neck for the second time, which was in WWE, and in the third year of his career there. He said that Brock Lesnar had hit him over the head with a steel chair, and that led to his neck breaking. Three of his vertebrae cracked, and two of his discs were left sticking in his spinal cord as well.

He said it was after this injury that he was introduced to painkillers, and it led to his issues.

"When I broke my neck in WWE, that was the second time I broke it. First time was before the Olympics, the second time was my... third year in WWE. Brock Lesnar actually broke it. He hit me over the head with a chair. Three vertebrae cracked and I had two more discs sticking in my spinal cord. It was really bad. And the doctor introduced me to painkillers, and I'm not going to lie to you, man, I loved it. I loved the way it made me feel, gave me energetic feeling, didn't make me feel nauseous like some people it feels like. It made me alert."

Kurt Angle admitted that after the Brock Lesnar injury, he used to buy painkillers illegally from Mexico and different pharmacies

Kurt Angle's issues with painkillers are well known. He revealed how he ended up using them and sourced them. The star was candid as he revealed what had happened to him.

"You need two. Two led to four, four led to eight. Before I knew it, I was taking 65 extra [painkillers] a day. I was crushing it. I was buying them illegally from Mexico, 500 of them, and I was getting 12 different scripts from 12 different pharmacies. You can't do it now. I had a system, I had it all drawn out - this pharmacy on this date, that pharmacy on that date. So, I was getting 120 pills from each pharmacy, which is about 1800 pills. And you add on those 500 extra pills I was getting illegally from Mexico, that was around 2300 pills a month."

Angle has been apparent that he will not wrestle ever again.

