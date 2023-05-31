Brock Lesnar called "an idiot" by 54-year-old former WWE Champion

As per Kurt Angle, Brock Lesnar allegedly told Vince McMahon on the road to WrestleMania XX that he wanted to quit WWE for NFL.

Lesnar had had enough of WWE's hectic travel schedule by early 2004. He wanted to leave the company and go to the NFL. The Beast allegedly had a chat with his WWE rival Kurt Angle around that time.

Angle recently had a chat with Inside The Ropes. The WWE Hall of Famer revealed that Brock Lesnar told him he wanted to quit the company. Angle then told Lesnar that he needed to wait until WrestleMania XX before telling Vince McMahon about his plans.

Angle explained that telling Vince before 'Mania would result in him doing the job to Goldberg at the event. Lesnar agreed with him and decided to tell Vince after WrestleMania XX.

Here's what happened next:

"We go back. We go to RAW, or SmackDown. We're on SmackDown. He goes up to Vince. Says, 'Vince, I want to try out for the NFL.' I was like, "Oh! F**ck man! He just fu**ed himself." So, next week is WrestleMania and what happened... Brock Lesnar does the job against Goldberg. It would've been the other way if Brock would have smartened up but he didn't because he's an idiot," Angle said. [3:19-3:45]

Brock Lesnar shared a different story in his book

In his book Death Clutch, Lesnar stated that he told Angle about his plan to get out of the business. He added that Angle most probably snitched on him to Vince McMahon.

Check out an excerpt from the book:

"Believing I could trust Kurt, I told him I was thinking of getting out of the business. I didn’t tell anyone else, and he said he wouldn’t either. But soon after I confided in him, I became convinced that Vince knew I was planning to leave. Did Kurt stooge me out?" Lesnar wrote.

In the end, things turned out pretty well for Lesnar. He made a fortune in the UFC and became a top mainstream athlete. This eventually helped him score a lucrative contract with WWE in 2012.

Lesnar is still going strong and is one of the most popular acts in professional wrestling today.

