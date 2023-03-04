Brock Lesnar called out for one more massive UFC fight by former champion with 26-1 record

Former WWE and UFC Champion Brock Lesnar has been called back to the Octagon once again by a former UFC Champion with an enormous 26-1 record. Lesnar might be done with the UFC, but Jon Jones felt there was still a chance for one more fight between the two of them.

Former champion Jon Jones is set to return to the Octagon this weekend, where he will be battling Ciryl Gane for the vacant UFC Heavyweight Championship. This comes after Francis Ngannou was stripped of the title and released from the UFC following a protracted contract dispute.

This will be Jones' first-ever heavyweight fight, but the star is known for having an almost undefeated record. His one loss comes from a DQ result where he hit illegal elbows. His result against Daniel Cormier was also turned over after he tested positive for a PED.

Now, ahead of his title fight, Jon Jones was asked during an interview with Sporting News Fights if there was another fighter he would like to face. Jones took some time to ponder and named Brock Lesnar as the one he would most like to face.

He said that although Lesnar's fighting style was not too technical, his massive fanbase and the size difference between the two would make it an intriguing fight. The former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion also admitted that financially it would be a pretty big fight for him.

"I think fighting Brock Lesnar would be really cool. Brock isn't the most technical guy, but he has a massive fanbase. He's a lot bigger than me and it would have been the really cool kind of David and Goliath situation. It would have been really cool for cross-sport promoting. I think we would have done great things for our families and our teams, financially that would have been massive."

Jones ended by leaving the idea open-ended and challenging Lesnar. He addressed The Beast Incarnate, asking if he was out there, implying that he was more than open to a fight if Lesnar was.

"Maybe we should. Brock if you're out there..."

Brock Lesnar's match at WrestleMania might be short and "ugly," according to Corey Graves

Much to the disappointment of most of the WWE Universe, it appears Brock Lesnar will be facing Omos at WrestleMania.

Apart from the fans, Corey Graves admitted that he felt the match between Lesnar and Omos would not be about the technical prowess of either star. However, he did say that it would still be a spectacle.

"People are going to be fascinated by seeing two larger-than-life human beings collide in the So-Fi Stadium. It's going to be a spectacle. I don't expect it to be long, I don't expect it to be...what's the word I'm looking for? Technically proficient. It's going to be ugly. It's going to be a car crash."

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps



Brock Lesnar v Omos at Yes, this is a very real graphic & it’s happening.Brock Lesnar v Omos at #WrestleMania 39 is officially set. Yes, this is a very real graphic & it’s happening.Brock Lesnar v Omos at #WrestleMania 39 is officially set. https://t.co/GiNWFM5IN7

While Lesnar is expected to win easily, it will be interesting to see how the match pans out.

Would you like to see Jon Jones face Brock Lesnar? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Did a WWE legend just take a shot at Sami Zayn's physique right here?

Poll : 0 votes