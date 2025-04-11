Brock Lesnar challenged by legend who promises to "knock him out"

Could fans be about to see a comeback by Brock Lesnar? That's certainly something that a legend would like to see, and the star has even promised to knock him out.

Butterbean is a legend in the boxing world and has appeared in WWE as well over the years. The star has now sent out a challenge to Brock Lesnar while talking to Undisputed by Justin Barrasso.

“I really want to fight Brock Lesnar – I would knock him out.”

The star also said that he was not walking and now he is set to be back doing what he loved the best. He told everyone to believe in themselves and that they can accomplish anything.

"Look at me–I wasn’t even walking, and now I’m back doing what I love to do. If you believe in yourself, you can accomplish anything. I live by that. And wait until you see what I do next.”

At 58 years of age, he is healthy and active once again, even though he was wheelchair-bound for three years and could not walk. DDP helped him get back in shape and now the star is back doing what he does best, losing weight and ready to jump back into proceedings.

Brock Lesnar has stepped away from WWE at this time

Lesnar is currently not active in WWE at the time of writing this article. The star has not been seen in a long time, and his alleged involvement in the Janel Grant lawsuit brought against Vince McMahon means that he may not be active in the company for some time.

With the star staying away, it remains to be seen if he accepts the challenge from Butterbean, or if he chooses to return to a WWE ring instead and wrestle once again.

Fans will have to wait and see what The Beast Incarnate decides is the next step in his career.

