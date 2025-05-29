Brock Lesnar chipped tooth of absent WWE star during rehearsals

Brock Lesnar is one of the most intimidating WWE Superstars in history due to his combination of size, speed, and athleticism. He once chipped a tooth of a currently absent star during a rehearsal for their segment on RAW.

The Beast Incarnate has been absent since SummerSlam 2023 when he turned face by putting over Cody Rhodes after their match. He was supposed to return in early 2024, but his name was dragged into the Vince McMahon lawsuit filed by Janel Grant.

But before his hiatus, Brock Lesnar feuded with several stars, including Omos. Lesnar faced The Nigerian Giant at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles, California.

Speaking on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Omos revealed that during a rehearsal for a segment on RAW, the 10-time WWE World Champion and former UFC Heavyweight Champion tried to test him. Lesnar was a little bit rough, and he chipped Omos' tooth off.

"That dude is, he’s intense. We do this rehearsal, and then I didn’t thought it was gonna be walkthrough. They did like a segment that followed, and it didn’t go smoothly as they wanted it to. They wanted to make sure that this went well. So I’m in my suit, and MVP makes fun of me because I like my suits very tight. This was a warm day, and (Brock) says, ‘You wanna go like 50%?’ I was like, ‘Cool, we can go.’ … We’re doing this spot, and I think he tried to see if he can knock me down. He throws himself at me, and I wasn’t ready. So he hits me, I remember just feeling myself choke, and I clenched my teeth, and I felt my teeth chip off," Omos said. [From 48:40 - 50:00]

Omos would give a receipt back to Brock Lesnar during the main segment of RAW by kicking him hard with a big boot to the head. He revealed that Lesnar loved it so much when they went backstage to discuss what happened.

Omos hated taking German suplexes from Brock Lesnar

In the same interview with Chris Van Vliet, Omos revealed that WrestleMania 39 was the first time he ever took a German suplex. He hated every second of it while describing the F5 as an easy move to take.

"That F5 was easy. The Germans sucked. But for the first time in my entire life, I never felt someone hook me that way, and I could feel the muscles contract when he picked me up. For the first time I felt that, 'Oh sh*t, I can’t do anything,'" Omos said. [H/T: chrisvanvliet.com]

Brock Lesnar and Omos are both out of WWE television, though they could be considered special attractions at this point in their careers.

About the author JP David Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.



Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.



Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!



Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division. Know More