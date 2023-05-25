Brock Lesnar could defeat Cody Rhodes via DQ or count-out at Night of Champions, according to WWE veteran (Exclusive) 

Former writer Vince Russo thinks it was hard to predict what could happen at WWE Night of Champions 2023 when Cody Rhodes goes to war with Brock Lesnar.

The duo first competed at Backlash in Puerto Rico, where The American Nightmare secured a roll-up win in the night's main event. This didn't go well with Lesnar, who took out Cody on the very next episode of RAW and challenged him to a rematch at the May 27th show, which emanates from Saudi Arabia.

Since he's not among those to budge, Cody Rhodes accepted The Beast Incarnate's challenge. On RAW's go-home show to Night of Champions, Brock Lesnar targeted Cody's arm, assaulting him twice just days ahead of their match.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo mentioned how hard it was to predict the match's outcome. He believes that while having Lesnar go over could stretch the feud, on the other hand, it could also affect Cody's position as he had also lost at WrestleMania 39.

Russo believes the company would have to resort to having Lesnar win by a DQ or count-out.

"This is a tough one. You've already beaten Cody, but I also know you gotta stretch because if Brock Lesnar goes over, then you could stretch it out because now it's the best of three. That makes sense, and it buys them time, however, man, you just beat Cody with Roman. This is a tough one unless Brock wins by some DQ or count out or unless he wins some way, that's not clean," said Vince Russo. (11:17 - 12:03)

Check out the full video below:

Could Cody Rhodes take time off after his match with Brock Lesnar?

The situation at Night of Champions 2023 would be slightly similar to Hell in a Cell 2022 when Cody showed up with a torn pectoral muscle to not only compete but even defeat Seth Rollins.

At the Saturday night event, The American Nightmare would wrestle Brock Lesnar with a storyline broken arm.

CrispyWrestling @CrispyWrestle #WWERaw WHAT A ENDING TO #WWERaw TRIPLE H WARNS CODY ABOUT FIGHTING BROCK WITH A BROKEN ARM AND CODY SAYS HE'S GONNA FIGHT ANYWAY! LOVED THAT! WHAT A ENDING TO #WWERaw TRIPLE H WARNS CODY ABOUT FIGHTING BROCK WITH A BROKEN ARM AND CODY SAYS HE'S GONNA FIGHT ANYWAY! LOVED THAT! #WWERaw https://t.co/7u8RpU9suY

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio has suggested that WWE could use Cody Rhodes' injury to have Lesnar win but also to showcase the former in a heroic light. He added that this could lead to the 37-year-old stepping away for a while before returning for a third and conclusive match between the two.

Do you think Brock Lesnar would make quick work of Cody Rhodes at Night of Champions? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you take any quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

