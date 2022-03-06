Brock Lesnar defeats Bobby Lashley's replacement at MSG live event; retains WWE title

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar's opponent at Madison Square Garden has finally been revealed.

Brock Lesnar was scheduled to face Bobby Lashley at Madison Square Garden with the WWE Championship on the line. At Elimination Chamber 2022, Lashley defended the WWE title inside the structure and got injured even before he could come out of his pod. Lesnar eventually won the match to become the new WWE Champion.

Lashley was later removed from the MSG live event and the WWE title match. Ever since Lashley's removal, the WWE Universe had been speculating about Lesnar's opponent at MSG. The challenger has finally been revealed.

Lesnar fought WWE's young star Austin Theory at the MSG live event. Theory came out and reminded the champion what he did to him at Elimination Chamber. He then said that he would take Lesnar's WWE title.

Several German Suplexes were delivered to Theory by The Beast Incarnate, followed by an F5 for the win.

Brock Lesnar and Austin Theory were the final two men inside the Elimination Chamber

Brock Lesnar eliminated Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, and Riddle from the Elimination Chamber match in Saudi Arabia, after which he set his sights on Theory. He then gave Theory the beating of his life, which included an F5 from the top of a pod. This was enough for a pin and a WWE title win for Lesnar.

Lesnar will now head over to WrestleMania with the WWE title on his shoulders. At The Show of Shows, the Beast Incarnate will face Roman Reigns in a "Winner Take All" match for both the WWE title and the Universal title. The bout is being dubbed "The Biggest WrestleMania Match Of All-Time."

The winner of this match will leave WrestleMania as the Undisputed Champion. This will be Lesnar and Reigns' third encounter at The Grandest Stage Of Them All.

What did you think of Brock Lesnar taking on Austin Theory at the Madison Square Garden live event tonight? Would you have preferred someone else instead of the young gun? Sound off!

