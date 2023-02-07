Brock Lesnar destroys former WWE Champion after challenging him to a match at Elimination Chamber

Brock Lesnar destroyed Bobby Lashley after challenging him to a match at WWE Elimination Chamber.

The Bobby Lashley/Brock Lesnar rivalry has been getting heated over the past few weeks. These two men have faced each other twice before, with Lashley winning the first bout and Brock winning the second encounter.

That didn't mark the end of their feud as Lesnar returned a couple of weeks ago to cost Lashley his United States Championship match against Austin Theory. Then at the Royal Rumble, their feud continued as Lashley eliminated Lesnar in the match.

While Lesnar was absent from television last week, he showed up this week to say that Bobby Lashley was all he could think about these past few weeks. He then said he had a multi-million dollar contract for a match against Bobby Lashley at Elimination Chamber and asked the former WWE Champion to accept his challenge.

Bobby Lashley then came out and said that he has gotten the better of Brock Lesnar every time and hence, they will face each other on his terms. He then informed Lesnar that he will have his team look at the contract and get back to him.

As he turned to walk away, Lesnar picked him up and hit the F-5. The crowd chanted one more time and Brock did it again.

This assault on Lashley should set up their match at WWE Elimination Chamber perfectly. It will be interesting to see how this storyline progresses in the near future.

