Brock Lesnar gave up his WrestleMania main event spot for unique reason; WWE veteran shares the story (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager and Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently shared an interesting Brock Lesnar story. The famed manager worked closely with several WWE stars during his time with the company.
While discussing Gunther vs. Jey Uso not headlining Mania, Teddy recalled WrestleMania 35 when Brock went on early and featured in the opening matchup against Seth Rollins. The Beast did the honors for Rollins in that encounter, losing the Universal Championship in the process.
This week on The Wrestling Time Machine with host Mac Davis and wrestling journalist Bill Apter, Long revealed that Brock was initially scheduled to be in the main event. However, the megastar had some other things on his schedule and decided to go in early. The wrestling veteran suggested that the order of the match didn't matter as long as the stars put on a compelling matchup.
"I've seen them do that with one WrestleMania there with Brock Lesnar. He came in, and he was supposed to be the main event. But Brock had something to do, and he wanted to be early, so they ended up putting that match on number 2. You remember that, Bill?" [From 3:10 onwards]
Brock Lesnar last competed at SummerSlam 2023, capping off his epic trilogy against Cody Rhodes. The Beast has not been seen on WWE TV since that encounter.
While using quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.