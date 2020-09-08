Brock Lesnar gets challenged to a WrestleMania match

At a time when there is a lot of uncertainty regarding Brock Lesnar's WWE future, a former UFC Champion has called out the Beast Incarnate for a pro wrestling match.

On the latest edition of his show with Ariel Helwani, Daniel Cormier opened up on a possible match against Brock Lesnar.

Cormier and Lesnar were poised to face each other in the UFC in 2018 as they were involved in a scuffle following DC's Heavyweight title win over Stipe Miocic at UFC 226. The proposed fight never came to fruition as Brock Lesnar didn't end his MMA retirement and decided to stick with the WWE.

Cormier - who also recently retired as an MMA fighter following a loss to Miocic at UFC 252, is eyeing a WrestleMania match against Lesnar. DC clearly stated that he wants to wrestle Brock Lesnar in the WWE as, according to him, the story between him and Lesnar just writes itself.

Brock Lesnar vs. Daniel Cormier at WrestleMania 38?

Daniel Cormier explained an interesting storyline in which the idea would be for him to follow Lesnar into the world of pro wrestling. Brock Lesnar didn't go through with their previously scheduled MMA fight, and that can be the hook for the professional wrestling showdown.

"I'm done, I want to wrestle with Brock in the WWE, that's where I want to fight Brock. I want to fight him on his terms. You know, two old guys in the UFC Octagon going at it, 43-41-year-old guys seem fun, boy, me and Brock at WrestleMania that would be a good time." H/t WrestlingNews.co

Advertisement

However, Cormier noted that he would need at least a year before he can step into the ring with Brock Lesnar. Cormier did entertain the idea of a possible WrestleMania 37 match before settling for the 38th edition of the Show of Shows.

"I don't know if the build simmers enough for me, I want a year, at least 12 months of a build before I get locked..…[there]."

DC: I want to wrestle with Brock in the WWE.#DCandHelwani pic.twitter.com/05GLUBtQq1 — Jed I. Goodman (@jedigoodman) September 7, 2020

Cormier even said that Ariel Helwani should come along with him and be at ringside.

Reports of WWE being interested in working with Daniel Cormier have been circulating for a very long time. The former UFC Heavyweight Champion is also an ardent professional wrestling fan, and he has expressed his desire to have a stint in the WWE on many occasions in the past.

However, could the 41-year-old make the jump to an in-ring career? Would WWE actually be interested in booking Cormier vs. Lesnar at WrestleMania? Will Paul Heyman be in Brock Lesnar's corner when the Beast returns despite the Roman Reigns becoming the new Heyman guy?