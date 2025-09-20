Brock Lesnar goes berserk on SmackDown and hits multiple F5s on top name who has been retired for 11 years now

In an eerie and insane opening to the SmackDown before Wrestlepalooza 2025, Brock Lesnar sprang into action and hit multiple F5s on a top name who hasn't been a wrestler for 11 years now.When SmackDown went on the air, Michael Cole revealed that he had a backstage interview with Brock Lesnar, and he took off his headphones to make his way to the back. Halfway down the ramp, Lesnar seemingly decided that he didn't want any interview, and when he met Michael Cole, he lifted him and took him to the ring. It looked like he was going to assault Michael Cole, but Corey Graves stepped in and pleaded with him to stop and let his colleague do his job.Brock Lesnar then turned his attention to Corey Graves, who had been retired since 2014, and lifted him up and hit the F5. As he was outside the ring, Lesnar went berserk and threw the prime stand and even the steel steps. All the referees in the ring then pleaded with him to stop, and this made him even angrier as he went into the ring and hit another F5 on Corey Graves. Following this, he sent a message.Lesnar said he was coming for John Cena and called Wrestlepalooza &quot;D-Day&quot; for the greatest of all time. It had been many years since Corey Graves got involved in a physical spot like this, and it should be noted that he has been medically cleared to compete for a while now.Meanwhile, when Brock Lesnar went backstage, he met none other than his former advocate, Paul Heyman, who had Bronson Reed on one side and Bron Breakker on the other. Lesnar told his ex-advocate that they should have a conversation, and Heyman seemed more than happy to have a talk.