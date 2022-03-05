"I did get a little spooked"- Brock Lesnar on incident from last year that scared him 

Brock Lesnar says that he isn't afraid of anyone, with the exception being an incident from last fall that left him "a little spooked."

Brock Lesnar is quite possibly the most intimidating entity in all of pro-wrestling. His menacing presence and his larger-than-life persona have turned him into an intimidating figure in the eyes of the WWE Universe.

In a recent interview that Lesnar did with The Michael Kay Show, he made it clear that he fears nobody as a grown man. Lesnar then took his words back and recalled an incident that left him spooked.

"No, I just don't, like... maybe when I was like, younger, as a kid, senior, in high school maybe. As a grown man, no. Oh! I take it back! Last fall, I did get a little spooked by a bull moose. I got charged a little bit in the bush by a bull moose. First, I got a little flustered. But then I contained myself and then I shot him," said Lesnar. (timestamp - 16:11-17:28)

Brock Lesnar has always been very intimidating in WWE

Lesnar made his WWE debut in 2002, immediately after WrestleMania 18. Fans were left stunned upon seeing the dauntless behemoth for the first time on RAW. Upon his debut, he destroyed everyone in his path that night, as can be seen in the clip below:

When Lesnar returned to WWE in 2012 after a successful stint in UFC, he received a warm welcome from fans. The WWE Universe had been clamoring for his return for a long time at that point.

Vince McMahon acknowledged Lesnar's dominant UFC run and pushed him as a monster heel on TV. Lesnar ended The Undertaker's undefeated streak at WrestleMania XXX, squashed the likes of John Cena and Randy Orton, and won several top titles.

The world of wrestling has seen its fair share of intimidating figures, but Lesnar takes the top spot in many fans' eyes. What was your reaction when you laid eyes on The Beast Incarnate for the first time? Sound off in the comments below.

