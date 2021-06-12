Watch: "Brock Lesnar WWE Champion" graphic accidentally flashed on SmackDown

On Friday Night SmackDown this week, WWE accidentally flashed a graphic of former Universal Champion Brock Lesnar's name during the "Ding Dong, Hello!" segment.

Former SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley hosted the segment with Seth Rollins as her guest. However, during Bayley's entrance, the WWE graphic accidentally showed "Brock Lesnar - WWE Champion with Paul Heyman" for a split second before it was removed.

Fans were quick to notice the botch from WWE and Twitter was full of hilarious reactions to Brock Lesnar's graphic being shown during Bayley's segment.

“Brock Lesnar WWE Champion” graphic on #SmackDown .Was this a mistake or a hint? pic.twitter.com/ZiHLIbJkDX — WrestlingNews.co - WWE/AEW News (@WrestlingNewsCo) June 12, 2021

Remember Brock Lesnar? This is him now.

Feel old yet? pic.twitter.com/T84tQZpojh — SkullsMedia.com by GIFSkull (@SkullsMedia) June 12, 2021

Recent reports about Brock Lesnar's WWE return

8-time world champion in WWE, Brock Lesnar last appeared for the promotion in the main event of WrestleMania 36 last year, where he dropped the WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre. He has since been away from WWE TV with reports emerging last year about his contract with the company expiring.

There have been rumors recently about WWE planning Brock Lesnar's return for this year's SummerSlam, possibly in a dream match against WWE Champion Bobby Lashley. However, recent reports have stated that the Beast Incarnate is not currently on the card for SummerSlam 2021.

On the latest edition of The Mat Men Podcast, the reliable Andrew Zarian, provided an update on Brock Lesnar's current status for WWE SummerSlam.

Zarian stated that Brock Lesnar is not on the card for SummerSlam. Plans often change in WWE, but as of now, Brock Lesnar is not set for SummerSlam.

The accidental graphic flash on tonight's SmackDown has now started speculation among fans of whether it was just a production glitch or a hint that Brock Lesnar will be returning to WWE soon.

Do you want to see Brock Lesnar return to WWE anytime soon? Who do you want him to feud against? Let us know in the comment section below!

