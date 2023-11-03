Brock Lesnar won't be happy with former WWE Champion's new Instagram post

WWE legend Brock Lesnar certainly would not be thrilled with the Stamford-based company's ambassador Mick Foley's latest Instagram post.

AI-generated content is steadily taking over the web. AI-generated photos have been quite popular lately, and internet users are having a blast generating fake images of their favorite celebrities.

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently stumbled upon an AI-generated image featuring "emo Brock Lesnar." The veteran decided to post it on his official Instagram handle. One could only wonder what The Beast Incarnate would think of the unflattering image.

You can check out Mick Foley's Instagram post below:

"MEET EMO BROCK LESNAR. Although this is not real, and only AI generated — Brock still looks absolutely terrifying here! Created by @cenastfu," Mick Foley shared.

Brock Lesnar is a sure-fire first-ballot future WWE Hall of Famer

Brock Lesnar boasts a massive fanbase and has received praise from some of the biggest names in the wrestling business, including The Undertaker. The Deadman lost to Lesnar in a singles match at WrestleMania 30, and the loss marked the end of his undefeated streak at The Show of Shows.

Last year, The Undertaker opened up about Lesnar's character on WWE TV.

Check out his comments below:

"On a personal aspect of ‘happy’ Brock, I mean, it's cool to see that he's having fun. To get that much personality out of Brock, you can tell that he's having fun with what he's doing but at ‘ding ding dang,’ Brock is Brock and somebody's gonna get suplexed. Just as you can count on the sun rising and the sun setting, you could count on Brock suplexing somebody really rough." [H/T Fightful]

Lesnar is one of the most terrifying entities in the history of pro wrestling. He has secured victories over some of the greatest superstars in WWE history. Lesnar's last WWE match was a losing effort against Cody Rhodes, following which he went on a hiatus.

How do you think Brock Lesnar would react if he noticed Mick Foley's post? Sound off in the comments section below!

Recommended Video The Rock's WWE career was shorter than you think