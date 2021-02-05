Brock Lesnar impressed with 23-year-old Superstar

WWE's young gun Dominik Mysterio was a guest on the latest edition of Start Today Podcast, where he revealed that Brock Lesnar heaped praise on him in a backstage area at Survivor Series 2019.

Dominik Mysterio has been a part of WWE's main roster for a while now. At Survivor Series 2019, Brock Lesnar defended his WWE title against Rey Mysterio in a No Holds Barred match. Dominik revealed on Start Today that Brock Lesnar was all praises for him when the duo met backstage following The Beast's win over Mysterio.

“After I got my a** beat, I went to say thank you to everyone. I remember Brock telling me that he was surprised because I knew more than he thought I was going to. With how I placed myself and things I would do to feed into things. I don’t think they were expecting me to know what I was doing. That was really cool right off the bat.”

Brock Lesnar and Rey Mysterio are no strangers when it comes to in-ring competition

Brock Lesnar and Dominik have never faced each other in a singles capacity, but Lesnar has gone toe-to-toe with Dominik's father Rey Mysterio on various occasions. Back in 2003, Brock Lesnar was quite possibly the most hated heel in all of WWE, and was putting down Superstars one after the other on SmackDown. Rey Mysterio was just one of several Superstars Brock Lesnar defeated during his dominant run in WWE at the time.

At Survivor Series 2019, Dominik got involved in the WWE title match between Brock Lesnar and Rey Mysterio. At one point, the father-son duo dominated Brock Lesnar, with the aid of foreign objects. But the strength of The Beast was too much for the collective might of Rey and Dominik. In the end, Brock Lesnar put Rey down with a thunderous F-5, and pinned him to retain the WWE title.

Dominik made his in-ring debut at SummerSlam 2020 against Seth Rollins, and had an impressive outing that was lauded by many. At 23-years-old, Dominik has a long road ahead, and could certainly become a top Superstar in the years to come.