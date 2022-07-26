"Hey Brock, a.k.a. my b***h" - WWE veteran Brock Lesnar receives amusing challenge from celebrity

Kevin Hart poked fun at Brock Lesnar in a recent interview alongside WWE icon and fellow movie star Dwayne The Rock Johnson.

Hart and The Rock have participated in several interviews to advertise their upcoming movie, “DC League of Super-Pets.” The two men are close friends and often share jokes while promoting projects together.

Speaking in a “LADbible” video, Hart strongly agreed that he would be “incredible” in WWE. He also laid down a challenge to Lesnar when asked about the prospect of going one-on-one with The Beast Incarnate:

“Oh, I want some,” Hart said. “I want some of that. Sounds like lunch. Sounds like lunch in a bowl.” [9:04-9:15]

The Rock warned Hart that Brock Lesnar is six-foot-three and around 280 pounds. When asked how he would “beat that a**,” the comedian addressed the 10-time WWE World Champion with a light-hearted promo:

“Hey Brock, a.k.a my b***h,” Hart continued. “It’s time for you to get a little thing called The Poke. Come on, man! Come on, man! Let me tell you something. I’m gonna tell you what I want, Brock. He’s got nothing on me. He’s a vegetable, a piece of broccoli. I’ll snap him in half and throw the piece I don’t want away.” [9:16-9:40]

Hart added that his finisher, The Poke, would simply consist of him poking rivals directly in the forehead.

What’s next for Brock Lesnar in WWE?

On a more serious note, the lengthy rivalry between Brock Lesnar and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will conclude at SummerSlam on Saturday.

The storyline looked set to have ended when Reigns defeated Lesnar in the main event of WrestleMania 38 in April. However, the former UFC star surprisingly returned last month to set up a Last Man Standing Match at SummerSlam.

Do you think Reigns will retain his titles at The Biggest Party of the Summer? Or will Lesnar finally dethrone The Tribal Chief? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!

