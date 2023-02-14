Brock Lesnar laid out by former two-time WWE Champion on RAW

Bobby Lashley laid out Brock Lesnar during their contract signing tonight on WWE Monday Night RAW.

Their rivalry has been intensifying over the past several weeks. It all started when the former Universal Champion returned a couple of weeks ago and cost Lashley a shot at the United States Championship.

A couple of days later, Lashley retaliated when he eliminated Lesnar from the Royal Rumble match. The next night on RAW, the latter challenged Lashley for a match before attacking him again.

Tonight, on RAW, a contract signing was scheduled. Brock Lesnar came out first and asked Bobby Lashley to come out and sign the deal.

Before Lashley could come out, a bunch of security officials came out and brought a separate table for him. He started by saying that they would do things on his terms since he had gotten the better of Lesnar every time.

He then stated that he was looking at the contract and wasn't sure if he would sign. Brock Lesnar, who was fed up at this point, threatened to beat Lashley until he signed it.

The former WWE Champion then challenged Lesnar by saying he wouldn't do it. The Beast took the contract and then attacked the security personnel. However, since he was busy, Lashley attacked him and hit a spear before signing the contract for the match.

It now looks like the match is made official for WWE Elimination Chamber. It will be interesting to see who emerges victorious.

Who do you think will win at the Elimination Chamber? Sound off in the comments section.

Poll : 0 votes