'I'm very rarely intimidated" - WWE commentator opens up about recent interaction with Brock Lesnar

WWE commentator and former NXT Superstar Corey Graves discussed his recent on-screen interaction with 'The Beast Incarnate" Brock Lesnar.

Ahead of his clash with Bobby Lashley at the Royal Rumble premium live event, Brock Lesnar arrived for the pre-fight weigh-in on RAW wearing in a cowboy hat, which prompted mockery from the Savior of Misbehavior.

Lesnar then turned to Graves and asked him, "Mr. Graves, would you like me to get naked for you?" which left the commentary booth mainstay dumbfounded.

On a recent episode of Throwing Down, Graves recalled speaking to Lesnar ahead of the weigh-in. Thanks to his experience, he knew what to expect.

"Truth be told, going out there, we know the weigh-in is happening and I asked Brock if he was dressed appropriately for the moment. I've watched plenty of weigh-ins in our business and the MMA world and, generally, it's big muscled up guys and girls in their skivvies," Graves said.

However, Brock was different than what he thought. Lesnar's response left him "at a loss for words" and "feeling small."

Brock came out in full John Dutton cowboy regalia. Brock asked me, very politely by the way, if I would prefer that he get naked. Let me tell you, I'm very rarely intimidated in life and I don't go around looking for a fight, but I've never felt so small in my life when you see a behemoth like Brock Lesnar offer to disrobe on global television. How do you answer that? I'm never at a loss for words. If I were to laugh, would that offend him? You don't know." Corey said. (H/T Fightful)

What's next for Brock Lesnar in WWE?

On the latest edition of RAW, Lesnar showed up to challenge current WWE Champion Bobby Lashley to a rematch after it was announced that the title would be defended at Elimination Chamber.

Lashley declined the rematch on the advice of MVP, but WWE official Adam Pearce added Lesnar to the Elimination Chamber match regardless. He and Lashley will join AJ Styles, Riddle, Seth Rollins, and Austin Theory inside the Elimination Chamber.

