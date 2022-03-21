"Brock Lesnar look-alike" says he scared a family of seven and made them run away from him

Brock Lesnar is all set for his fourth WrestleMania main event, but his look-alike is only getting his wrestling career started. The young superstar, who only signed to WWE in 2021, revealed in a tweet that he scared a family away when they saw him at the elevator in what was a hilarious tweet.

Lesnar has been a busy man, appearing frequently on SmackDown ahead of WrestleMania 38. Like 2015 and 2018, he is all set to take on Roman Reigns. Only this time around, things are different. Reigns has already been "the guy" in WWE for a while now and is in the midst of his greatest career run. Lesnar has been integral and has essentially been feuding with him since the summer of 2021.

His look-alike, however, is in a different position. Harland of NXT 2.0 was previously labeled as a Brock Lesnar look-alike before his hair was shaved and he was given an entirely new and scary look. Given his big stature of 6'4" and 300 lbs, it's not hard to see why people would be scared to enter an elevator with him.

HARLAND @harlandwwe A family of 7 just saw me at the elevator turned around and ran down the stairs A family of 7 just saw me at the elevator turned around and ran down the stairs

Harland is looking to outgrow the Brock Lesnar comparisons

HARLAND @harlandwwe W O R K @BROCKLESNAR W O R K @BROCKLESNAR https://t.co/VlxeTBGkwL

Harland, who recently only turned 24 years old, stated early on that he wasn't interested in the comparisons with Brock Lesnar. Before he got his name Harland, he went under his real name Parker Boudreaux and was seen training with the now-released WWE star Eva Marie even before she re-signed with the company.

Harland will have to do a lot to outgrow the Lesnar comparisons. The Beast Incarnate is a once-in-a-lifetime kind of athlete who is the full package in terms of his in-ring skill and now, even character work - something he was limited in when he returned to WWE in 2012.

Harland is only getting his career started and he represents the kind of superstar that WWE wants to create under the re-branded NXT 2.0.

