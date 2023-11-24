Brock Lesnar losing to 36-year-old star in high-profile WWE match will not affect his star power; feels wrestling veteran 

Wrestling veteran Konnan recently spoke about a blockbuster match between Gunther and Brock Lesnar.

The Ring General has been a dominant star on the main roster and has become the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in WWE history. During this reign, he defeated the likes of Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, Sheamus, Rey Mysterio, Braun Strowman, Drew McIntyre, Chad Gable, and many more. With very few stars left to battle the 36-year-old, many fans have speculated about a match against Brock Lesnar.

This week on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan mentioned that Gunther should win the encounter, making him a bonafide top star. The veteran felt that a loss would not harm The Beast at this stage in his career, and fans would still line up to see his next feud.

"You solidify Gunther as a top guy and Lesnar has shown in the past that losses don't matter. People love his mystique, his aura, and he always brings it. They'll be interested in the next guy he wrestles." [From 8:06 - 8:17]

Brock Lesnar's last match was at SummerSlam

At this year's SummerSlam, Brock Lesnar faced Cody Rhodes in the final encounter of their trilogy.

Each star had one victory heading into the match. The personal enmity between them pushed both superstars to put on a thrilling show for the fans. However, it was The American Nightmare who emerged victorious after a brutal battle.

After the match, Lesnar hugged Rhodes and even raised his opponent's hands in a moment of mutual admiration. However, since then, The Beast has not been seen on WWE TV.

It will be interesting to see when Lesnar returns to the company and if he does indeed have a match against Gunther.

