Brock Lesnar makes major announcement regarding the WWE Royal Rumble match

Former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar has made a huge declaration regarding the upcoming Royal Rumble match.

The Beast Incarnate made a surprise return to WWE on the RAW 30th anniversary show this past Monday night. He attacked Bobby Lashley and Austin Theory during their United States Title match in the main event of the show.

He and The All Mighty collided in a singles match at Crown Jewel in November last year, which was won by The Conqueror. On the latest episode of SmackDown, Theory vowed to win the Rumble. He was interrupted by The New Day and The Miz, which led to a brawl between the four stars.

Bobby Lashley showed up as well and cleared the entire ring. He is also slated to compete in the Royal Rumble match. As he was delivering a message to Lesnar on the mic, The Beast Incarnate jumped over the barricade and attacked The All Mighty from behind by hitting him with an F5.

Brock Lesnar then picked up a microphone and told Lashley that he would see him in the Royal Rumble match. It was then confirmed during the show that the former WWE Champion will be an entrant in the bout.

